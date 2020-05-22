37 full-length films were produced in Bulgaria in 2019 – statistics institute

Share this: Facebook

A total of 37 full-length films, including 22 feature films and 15 documentaries, were produced in Bulgaria in 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 22.

This was seven more than in 2018, the NSI said.

In 2019, a total of 104 full-length , short and medium-length films were produced, of which were 51 for the cinema network and 41 for television. Of them, 90.4 per cent were shot digitally.

A total of 67 short and medium-length films were produced, including seven series with a total of 200 episodes, 33 documentaries and educational films and 10 animated films.

The number of cinemas and screens in Bulgaria has increased steadily, from 55 cinemas in 2015 to 59 in 2016, 68 in 2017, 69 in 2018 and 74 in 2019. In 2019, there were a total of 237 screens.

There were a total of 11 multiplex cinemas, which accounted for just more than 56 per cent of all screenings and just more than 62 per cent of all visits to the cinema.

However, cinema attendance in Bulgaria has been dropping, according to the NSI figures.

While in 2015 there were more than 5.3 million cinema visits, in 2018 this dropped to 4.8 million and in 2019 to 4.5 million, the NSI said.

