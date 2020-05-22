Bulgarian National Bank putting new 10 leva note into circulation in June 2020

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) is putting into circulation the fourth banknote of a new series, of 10 leva denomination, on June 12 2020, BNB said on May 22.

Тhe overall design and the main elements of the new banknote series feature no significant changes compared with the banknotes already in circulation.

The changes are related to the introduction of new security features, BNB said.

These include an additional mark for visually impaired people – two thick and eight thin lines at an angle along the short sides of the banknote.

There is also a hologram stripe with optical effects – images of the earth globe, a telescope, and a planet, alternating when the banknote is tilted; a coloured hologram portrait of Dr. Petar Beron; images of a ‘crowned lion rampant’ with a dynamic effect and a 3D image of the number 10.

The new note has a security thread – built into the paper and partially appearing on the reverse, with a repeating light-coloured text ‘БНБ 10’ (BNB 10) and a diagonal dynamic optical effect, shifting its colour from golden to green. The repeating text ‘БНБ 10’ is visible on the obverse when the banknote is held up to the light.

The banknote has a high resolution watermark – seen when the banknote is held up to the light. It represents a high resolution half-tone portrait of Dr. Petar Beron. The image is also visible on the reverse of the banknote.

The 10 leva banknotes, issues 1999 and 2008, will remain in circulation along with the 10 leva banknotes, issue 2020, BNB said.

(Photo: BNB)

