Bulgaria’s long weekend weather: Mild, with light rain at the close

Bulgaria’s three-day weekend from May 23 to 25 is set to see mild weather with light rain in several parts of the country at the close.

May 24 is the Day of Slavonic Learning and Literature and because in 2020 it is on a Sunday, May 25 is a special public holiday.

Friday is set to see light rain in the mountainous regions of the country, with sunny weather at the Black Sea coast.

The forecast for Saturday is for a high of 20 degrees Celsius in Sofia and 23 degrees in Plovdiv. The forecast high for Varna is 18 degrees and for Bourgas 19 degrees, with light rain forecast in both Black Sea cities.

On May 24, both Sofia and Plovdiv are set for highs of about 20 degrees, with light rain, while Varna and Bourgas are set for highs in the low 20s and partly cloudy weather.

Monday’s forecast highs are 16 degrees in Sofia, 16 in Plovdiv, 20 in Varna and 18 degrees in Bourgas. Light rain is forecast for Sofia and Varna, in Bourgas it will be partly cloudy, while in Plovdiv there will be light rain, with thunderstorms possible.

(Photo: Ivan Philipov)

