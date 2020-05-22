Restored historic baths in Bulgaria’s Bankya to open in autumn 2020: Photos

Share this: Facebook

After restoration to return the early 20th century public baths in Bulgaria’s village of Bankya to their former glory, the building is set to open to the public in autumn 2020.

Restoration has taken about two years, with Sofia municipality investing eight million leva in the project, according to a report by Bulgarian National Television.

Construction of the baths began in 1907 to a design by German architect Professor Karl Hoheder. The baths opened in 1911.

The baths have capacity for about 200 people. Admission will be half-price for students and pensioners.



(Photos reproduced by permission from the Facebook page of Етюд-и-те на София / Sketches of Sofia)

