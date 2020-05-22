Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases decrease to 1478

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has decreased by six in the past 24 hours to a total of 1478, the national operational headquarters said on May 22.

The total number of confirmed cases has increased to 2372, counting in those who have recovered from the virus and those who have died.

The number of people who have recovered has increased in the past 24 hours from 727 to 769. This latter figure is about 42 per cent of those who had tested positive.

Of the 1450 samples examined during the past 24 hours, 41 tested positive, the operational HQ said.

Of these 41, a total of 17 were in Pazardzhik, 11 in Yambol, eight in Sofia, two in Pleven, and one each in Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil and Smolyan.

A total of 258 patients are in hospital, 29 in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel has risen by one, a nurse in Knezha, to a total of 249.

The death toll has increased by five to 125.

Those who died were a 78-year-old, who also had diabetes, a 67-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, a 51-year-old woman who also had cancer, and an 88-year-old man, who had a stroke.



Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments