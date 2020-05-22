Preliminary data show deaths in Bulgaria in first four months of 2020 lower than in recent years

Share this: Facebook

The number of deaths in Bulgaria in the first four months of 2020 was lower than in the same period of the previous three years, according to figures announced in the National Assembly on May 22 by Health Minister Kiril Ananiev.

Ananiev cautioned, however, that the figures for January to April 2020, provided by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) were preliminary and could change as further information came in.

In January to April 2020, a total of 37 808 people in Bulgaria died, according to the NSI data cited by Ananiev during Question Time.

This was the lowest figure, compared with the first four months of 2017 (40 825), 2018 (38 603), and 2019 (39 529).

Bulgaria reported the first death of a patient who had tested positive for new coronavirus on March 11.

As at the end of April 30, sixty-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus had died, according to figures released at the time by the national operational headquarters.

The operational HQ said on the morning of May 22 that a total of 125 people who had Covid-19 had died. This is about five per cent of the 2372 to date who had tested positive.

In reporting deaths of those who had tested positive, the operational HQ records both those who had other serious illnesses and those who did not.

As at the end of April 30, the number of deaths on Bulgaria’s roads in 2020 was 107, a total of 34 fewer than at the same date in 2019, the Interior Ministry said.

