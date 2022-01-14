Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport a stop on teen Zara Rutherford’s round-the-world solo flight

Share this: Facebook

Zara Rutherford, 19, landed at Sofia Airport on her ultralight aircraft on January 14, in a stop on her round-the-world solo flight.

The Bulgarian capital is one of Rutherford’s stops in her attempt to beat the world record to be the youngest woman to fly around the world all by herself.

So far the young woman has flown through more than 50 airports around the world, with a few more stops to go before she “closes” her round-the-world tour in Belgium in a few days.

At Sofia Airport Zara was greeted by Christian Stoschek – Chief Transformation Officer and Executive Director Ground Handling of SOF Connect: “I would like to congratulate Zara, who is so brave and adventurous, and wish her well in her pursuit of a record”.

Further details about Rutherford’s journey may be found at the official website flyzolo.com. Her main sponsor is a Bulgarian company, ICD Soft.

(Photos: Provided by Sofia Airport)

