Snow Day 2022: Bulgaria’s resorts relish prospects of great weekend

Conditions at Bulgaria’s mountain resort of Bansko are “perfect”, Banskoblog’s Lance Nelson told The Sofia Globe on January 14, the eve of the 2022 Snow Day weekend.

“Not too cold, sunny skies, not much wind and not even too busy today,” he said.

“But from now on, there will be more people, and that probably won’t drop off until around March 10.”

Lance’s January 14 vlog from Bansko:

For a snow forecast for Bansko the second half of January, and other key details, please visit banskoblog.com.

This weekend, Bulgaria’s mountain resort of Pamporovo is celebrating Snow Day with an outdoor snow party, music, games and a raffle with prizes on January 15 and 16, and discounts on accommodation at the Perelik 5 and Orlovets 5 hotels.

On Saturday, the holiday will be opened by Kerana and the Cosmonauts, and the party will continue with a DJ set and a lot of fun in the fan zone of Studenets ski center, Pamporovo’s website said.

On Sunday, the snow holiday continues with games for children and adults outdoors. World Snow Day is an initiative of the International Ski Federation and aims to stimulate interest among children in winter sports.



Pamporovo and Mechi Chal ski areas are in excellent condition, Pamporovo’s website said.

The snow cover is 130 cm, there are 14 slopes and 12 lift facilities. Lift passes and ski equipment can be purchased online at pamporovo.me with discounts.

On January 16, Borovets will join the international Snow Day initiative for the 11th consecutive year, the resort’s website said.

The event is part of a large-scale initiative of the International Ski Federation World Snow Day, which aims to promote snow sports among children and teach them to love the mountains and snow.

Celebrating World Snow Day is one of the initiatives which Borosport promotes for the development of children’s winter sports, the website said.

To make the day special for young skiers, the one-day lift pass will cost one lev for children up to 13 years old.



On January 15, the Fun Park Borovets will open, a ski area designed to be used only by experts – freestyle skiers and snowboarders. The use of protective gear is mandatory. The insurance included in the lift pass is not valid for Fun Park Borovets.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)

