Twenty-three of Bulgaria’s 28 districts are Covid-19 dark red zones

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Twenty-three of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones – meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the January 14 update by the unified information portal.

In the past day, the district of Veliko Turnovo, which had been a red zone, crossed the threshold to become a dark red zone.

Six districts are above the 1000-mark: Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Pernik, Sofia district and Sofia city.

The Covid-19 morbidity rate is highest in Sofia city: 1535.98 out of 100 000 population. A week ago, on January 7, the morbidity rate in the capital city was 886.95 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

Apart from Veliko Turnovo and the six districts above the 1000-mark, the others classified as dark red zones are Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Haskovo and Yambol.

Four districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population: Dobrich, Razgrad, Turgovishte and Shoumen.

One district, Kurdzhali, is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population.

Nationally, as of January 14, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate is 906.22 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 856.8 on January 13. A week ago, the rate was 547.89 out of 100 000 population.

(Illustration, with the dark red zones coloured in brown: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe, a wholly independent news website, via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!