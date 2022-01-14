Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 84 deaths, 7034 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Eighty-four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 31 922, according to the January 14 report by the unified information portal.

Of those who died in the past day, 95.24 per cent had not been vaccinated, the report said.

Of 39 590 tests done in the past day, 7034 – about 17.76 per cent – proved positive.

Since the pandemic began in Bulgaria, this is only the second time that the number of new cases registered in a day has exceeded the 7000-mark. On January 12, the unified information portal reported 7062 new cases, a record for a single day.

To date, 806 977 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 142 472 are active. The number of active cases increased by 2879 in the past day.

The report said that 4071 people had been registered in the past day as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 632 583.

There are 5297 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 552 newly admitted. There are 579 in intensive care, the same figure as in the January 13 report.



Eighty-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 18 710.

So far, 3 971 557 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 29 683 in the past day.

A total of 1 958 189 people have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 3809 in the past day, while 475 257 have received a booster dose, including 22 835 in the past day.

