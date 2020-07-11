Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 3389 active cases, death toll rises to 267

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 208 in the past 24 hours to a total of 3389, according to data posted on July 11 by the national information system.

There are 292 newly-confirmed cases, following 4540 PCR tests.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 98 are in the city of Sofia and 43 in the district of Plovdiv.

The others, by district, are Blagoevgrad 19; Bourgas 11; Varna 18; Veliko Turnovo eight; Gabrovo three; Dobrich 15; Kurdzhali five; Kyustendil 11; Pazardzhik 11; Pernik three; Pleven 15; Razgrad two 2; Roussse seven; Silistra one; Sliven four; Smolyan four; Sofia district 12; and Shoumen two.

The total number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to date, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered, is 6964.

A total of 3308 people have recovered, 79 in the past 24 hours.

There are 516 patients in hospital, a decrease of nine. Thirty-two are in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by 14 to a total of 504.

The death toll is 267, an increase of five.

Those who died in the past 24 hours were a 63-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases, a 45-year-old man with diabetes, a 67-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases, an 87-year-old man with pneumonia and other concomitant diseases, and a 76-year-old woman with heart disease.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

For as little as three euro a month, you can become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe, with access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments