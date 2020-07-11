Bulgarian railways: Resumption of international trains through border crossings with Greece, Serbia, Turkey postponed

In spite of the planned relaunch, the resumption of international trains through Bulgaria’s border crossings with Greece, Serbia and Turkey has been postponed, Bulgarian state railways BDZ said in a notice on its website.
The postponement was because of new additional measures taken to limit the spread of Covid-19, BDZ said.
It said that because of the epidemic situation rising again, it was not possible to forecast when other train services would be resumed.
“Clients of BDZ – Passengers EOOD can obtain up-to-date information on the train traffic from the online timetable on the official website of the company, which provides real-time data (http://live.bdz.bg/), as well as on the national information phone 0700 10 200,” BDZ said.
