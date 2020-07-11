Bulgarian railways: Resumption of international trains through border crossings with Greece, Serbia, Turkey postponed

Share this: Facebook

In spite of the planned relaunch, the resumption of international trains through Bulgaria’s border crossings with Greece, Serbia and Turkey has been postponed, Bulgarian state railways BDZ said in a notice on its website.

The postponement was because of new additional measures taken to limit the spread of Covid-19, BDZ said.

It said that because of the epidemic situation rising again, it was not possible to forecast when other train services would be resumed.

“Clients of BDZ – Passengers EOOD can obtain up-to-date information on the train traffic from the online timetable on the official website of the company, which provides real-time data (http://live.bdz.bg/), as well as on the national information phone 0700 10 200,” BDZ said.

