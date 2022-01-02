Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 455 deaths, 14 302 new cases By The Sofia Globe staff

The deaths of 455 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 30 983, according to figures in the January 2 report by the unified information portal. The figure includes 28 deaths registered in the past day.

To date, 733 882 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have been registered as having recovered from the virus. The figure rose by 14 302 in the past week, including 1076 in the past day.

There are 104 692 active cases, an increase of 6885 in the past week.

There are 4059 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 36 compared with the figure in the December 26 report. There are 449 in intensive care, two fewer than a week ago.

A total of 18 084 medical personnel have tested positive, including 118 in the past week. Again, the total to date includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

So far, 3 701 105 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 47 366 in the past week, including 446 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1 914 966 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 17 636 in the past week, including 56 in the past day.

A total of 275 398 people have received a booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19, an increase of 24 254 in the past week, including 345 in the past day.

