Life expectancy in Bulgaria in 2021-2023 up by 1.6 years – NSI

Life expectancy at birth in Bulgaria, calculated for the period 2021 – 2023, is 73.5 years, an increase of 1.6 years compared with the 2020 – 2022 period, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 22.

The NSI said that there were different mortality rates among males and females, as well as among urban and rural populations, resulted in differences in the life expectancy at birth for these population categories.

Life expectancy at birth for the male population is 69.9 years, while for females it is 7.4 years higher, 77.3 years.

Compared with 2013 and 2023, the life expectancy at birth decreased for the male population by 1.1 years, and for females by 0.7 years.

Life expectancy of the urban population (74.4 years) is 3.1 years higher than that of the rural (71.3 years).

Life expectancy at age 65 is 15.2 years. The respective values for males and females are 13 and 17.1 years. Compared with 2013, in 2023, the life expectancy at age 65 decreased by 0.6 years.

Life expectancy at birth varies from 70.3 years in the Vidin district to 75.4 years in the Sofia city and Kurdzhali district.

Women live longer than men in all country districts, but the highest difference between sexes is in Vratsa district (8.5 years), and the smallest in the Shoumen district (6.3 years), the NSI said.

