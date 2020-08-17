Bulgaria: Car windscreen smashed as motorist tries to run anti-government protesters’ blockade

Share this: Facebook

Tensions ran high in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on the night of August 17 when a car, in which a woman and two children were travelling, tried to get past a blockade by anti-government protesters near the Romanian embassy, Bulgarian National Television reported.

As the car tried to pass the blocked intersection, its windscreen was smashed and some present tried to assault the motorist, reports said.

The incident came on the 40th consecutive night of protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s government, and of Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev, as well as the holding of early parliamentary elections, otherwise scheduled for spring 2021.

For several days, anti-government protesters have blocked traffic with tent camps at the key intersection in Sofia at Eagle Bridge (Orlov Most), in Nezavisimost Square, and outside Sofia University.

Earlier on August 17, one of the groups of protest organisers, the “Poison Trio”, said that they were preparing a national protest, but did not announce a date.

Geshev has insisted that he will not resign, while Borissov’s most recent response to the protests has been to have his GERB party table a proposed new constitution and call for the convening of a Grand National Assembly to debate it. Borissov has said that he will step down as Prime Minister when the Grand National Assembly is elected, though his political nemesis, President Roumen Radev, has rejected this move and again called for Borissov’s government to resign.

(Photo via BNT)



