Covid-19: Ukraine drops PCR test, quarantine requirements for arrivals from Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry has said that Ukraine has moved Bulgaria to its list of safe countries, which means that arrivals from Bulgaria will no longer need to present a negative coronavirus PCR test upon arrival.
Similarly, arrivals will not be required to quarantine for a period of 14 days after entering the country. The only requirement for arrivals is to have a valid insurance policy, the ministry said in a statement.
The decision was made by Ukraine’s Health Ministry on August 14.
Last month, Bulgaria’s Health Ministry eased travel restrictions on non-essential travel from a number of countries, Ukraine included, and dropped the mandatory quarantine requirement. Two weeks later, however, the ministry changed its rules, requiring arrivals from Ukraine to submit a negative PCR test result.
(Image: pixabay)
