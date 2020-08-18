Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4546 active cases, 768 in hospital, 14 more deaths By The Sofia Globe staff

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria and the number of patients in hospital with the virus decreased again in the past 24 hours, according to figures posted on August 18 by the national information system.

The number of active cases fell by 135 in the past day to a total of 4546, with 256 people recovering to take that total to 9442, according to the national information system data.

The number of patients in hospital decreased by 49 to a total of 768. Fifty-six are in intensive care, the same number as a day earlier.

The death toll among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus rose by 14 in the past day to a total of 512.

The national information system showed that 5252 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. Of these, 135 were positive. This brings the total number of positive results of PCR tests in Bulgaria to date to 14 500.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases were Blagoevgrad 12, Bourgas one, Varna 13, Veliko Turnovo three, Vidin one, Dobrich 12, Kurdzhali three, Kyustendil three, Pazardzhik three, Pernik one, Plovdiv 14, Razgrad four, Rousse three, Silistra nine, Sliven two, Smolyan six, the city of Sofia 25, Stara Zagora nine, Haskovo eight, Shoumen one and Yambol two.

To date, 803 medical personnel in Bulgaria have tested positive for new coronavirus, six in the past 24 hours, according to the national information system.

