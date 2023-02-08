Bulgaria prepares to send another volunteer team of medics to Türkiye

A team of 30 volunteers – emergency physicians, traumatologists and nurses – is ready for departure to earthquake-hit Türkiye, Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said on February 8.

Bulgaria so far has sent five flights to Türkiye, bearing emergency rescue personnel and medics.

The Health Ministry said that it was in constant communication with the relevant authorities in the Republic of Türkiye, from whom it expects up-to-date information on the need to send specialized medical assistance.

The team, which the ministry said is expected to leave in coming days, is from various hospitals in Sofia.



“The team can provide highly specialised assistance both in local medical facilities and in field hospitals,” the ministry said.

Separately, the Bulgaria Red Cross said that its fundraising campaign to help victims in Türkiye and Syria, had raised more than 180 000 leva on its first day.

The campaign is seeking donations of new warm children’s, women’s and men’s clothes, new bed linen, blankets and personal hygiene materials. Donations may be made at the district offices of the Bulgarian Red Cross throughout the country, and in Sofia, at 1989 Dr. Petar Dertliev Blvd in the Lyulin residential area.

The office of the Chief Mufti, spiritual leader of Bulgaria’s Muslims, has announced a donation campaign for the victims of the earthquakes in Türkiye.

More information is available at this link.



Donations can also be made to the regional mufti offices in the country, as well as to the bank account of the Muslim community: D Commerce Bank, IBAN: BG15DEMI92401000232957, BIC: DEMIBGSF DEMIBGSF. Please state the purpose of the donation when transferring money.



The United Evangelical Churches in Bulgaria is backing an appeal by the European Evangelical Alliance for financial aid to send to the Turkish Evangelical Alliance for humanitarian needs and support for search operations.



The Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria “Shalom” has backed the fundraising campaign announced by the embassy of Türkiye in Sofia. Details of how to donate to the embassy’s campaign are available at this link.

Fundraising efforts by publisher Malon Peykov, as reported earlier by The Sofia Globe, are continuing.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)