WCC, Democratic Bulgaria urge ban of pro-fascist Lukov March

The Kiril Petkov-Assen Vassilev We Continue the Change (WCC) and the Democratic Bulgaria coalition have issued a joint call to Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova not to allow the Lukov March, a torchlight procession in honour of a pro-Nazi leader in Bulgaria at the time of the Second World War.

In spite of years of campaigning, court battles and mayoral bans, the event will be held for the 20th time, on February 25 2023. This date is later than customary in past years, when the march was held on the Saturday closest to the anniversary of Lukov’s assassination on February 13 1943. The event involves young people misled to believe that Lukov was a “patriotic hero”, and attracts neo-Nazis from elsewhere in Europe and other parts of the world.

WCC and Democratic Bulgaria said that they were categorically opposed to the planned holding of the Lukov March, and any other form of neo-Nazism and pro-fascism in Bulgaria.

“We condemn any attempt to hold events that threaten social peace, the dignity of Bulgarian citizens and common human values,” they said.



“We call on the Metropolitan municipality and the capital’s mayor, Mrs. Yordanka Fandukova, not to allow a march in defence of ideologies rejected by history and law, which led to some of the darkest years in all of European history.”



The democratic present and future of Bulgaria excludes such manifestations of xenophobia and hate speech, WCC and Democratic Bulgaria said.



“Provocations to violence, propaganda of racism, antisemitism, homophobia and sexism have no place in Bulgarian society,” they said.

A few days earlier, the planned 2023 Lukov March also was condemned by the Bulgarian Socialist Party.

(Photo: Belish/Shutterstock)

