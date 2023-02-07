Bulgarian publisher raises 220 000 leva in a day to help Türkiye earthquake victims

In less than 24 hours, a fundraiser launched by Plovdiv publisher Manol Peykov for Türkiye earthquake victims has raised 220 000 leva (about 113 000 euro), he said in a post on his Facebook page on February 7.

More than 1500 people had made donations, said Peykov, who is well known for previous fundraising initiatives, including raising more than a million leva to buy generators for Ukraine.

Peykov said that he had spoken on February 7 to Bulgaria’s ambassador to Türkiye, Angel Cholakov – who was in Adana – to get clear information about immediate needs. Cholakov had undertaken to respond with a list by the afternoon.

Expressing thanks to those who had already made donations, monetary and in-kind, Peykov said: “The only thing I ask you not to send is old clothes – on the Turkish side they do not accept them at this stage (for basic hygiene reasons)”.

According to the most recent information, the list of things needed was gloves, jackets, scarves, hats; blankets; gas heaters for outdoor heating; nappies, sanitary wipes and baby food; coal stoves; tents; camping chairs and tables, first aid kits; battery-powered internal lighting for tents; and large mattresses and sleeping bags.

The temporary collection point in Sofia is at the McCann Agency, 23 Shipka Street. Telephone: +359 885999766.

In Plovdiv, the temporary collection point is at Peykov’s business address, Zhanet 45 Publishing House (ИК Жанет 45), 9 Stamboliski Boulevard. Telephone: 088 9377723.

The account for donations is at D Commerce Bank, IBAN BG39DEMI92405000305527, BIC BIC: DEMIBGSF, held in Peykov’s name. Reason: For the victims of the earthquake. PayPal: [email protected]

Peykov said that ways were being examined to send assistance to victims of the earthquakes in Syria.

As The Sofia Globe reported earlier, the Bulgarian Red Cross also has initiated a fundraising campaign to help victims of the earthquakes.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com.

Become a Patron!