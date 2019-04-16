Bulgaria’s Traffic Police launch operation against drink-driving, unlicensed drivers

From April 17 to 24, Bulgaria’s Traffic Police will step up checks of motorists for drink-driving, driving without a licence and whether they are complying with safety equipment rules, the Interior Ministry said.

The statement said that there would be a “special focus” on motorcyclists, checking them for various things including the use of safety devices and whether registration plates meet regulations.

When checking other motor vehicles, special attention will be paid to the proper use of child safety seats, the ministry said.

In parallel, there will also be increased checks on compliance with speed limits.

The operation comes ahead of the April 26 to 29 four-day weekend in Bulgaria.

Statistics released in April 2019 showed that in 2018, Bulgaria had the second-highest road fatality rate in the European Union.

