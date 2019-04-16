Bulgaria arrests 58, confiscates 9 pitbulls in operation against illegal dog fights

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian police have arrested 58 people and confiscated nine pitbulls after receiving a tip-off about illegal dog fights, the Interior Ministry said on April 16.

In the operation, two days earlier, police from Sofia and Samokov swooped on a wooded area near the Iskar dam in the Pancharevo area, about 15km outside Sofia.

At an abandoned building, formerly used for youth camps during Bulgaria’s communist era,, police found two wooden arenas for illegal dog fights. At the scene, there were cars from various parts of Bulgaria.

Those taken into custody came from many different parts of the country, the Interior Ministry statement said.

The confiscated dogs were handed over to officials at the Sofia municipal pound.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, including against those of those detained, from Samokov, who was found to have been in possession of four grams of marijuana, the Interior Ministry said.

Investigations, under the supervision of the Samokov Regional Prosecutor’s Office, are proceeding, the ministry said.

(Archive photo: Gastongato)

Comments

comments