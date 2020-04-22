Covid-19 cases in Bulgaria pass 1000 mark, 47 dead

Share this: Facebook

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has reached 1015, counting 47 people who have died and 174 who have recovered, the national operational headquarters said on the morning of April 22.

In the past 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases has increased by 49 and the deaths by two.

Both people who died had no other illnesses besides Covid-19.

One was a 77-year-old woman from Sliven and the other a 49-year-old man who died in Pirogov emergency hospital in Sofia after 11 days in intensive care.

Of the 49 new positive samples in the past 24 hours, 16 were in Sofia, 17 in Pleven, four in Vidin, three each in Bourgas, Kyustendil and Sliven, and one each in Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik and Haskovo.

The highest number of positive tests so far has been in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, 572.

A total of 281 people are in hospital, 40 of whom are in intensive care. The number of people in hospital has increased by 13 in the past 24 hours, and the number in intensive care by six.

The oldest patient is 91 and the youngest a two-month-old baby, the operational HQ said.

Eighty-three medical personnel have tested positive. This is an increase of three, one each in Vidin, Sliven and Bourgas.

Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, said that to date, 27 000 PCR tests have been carried out to detect the new coronavirus infection.

He said that the goal was to test 7000 people a week using the PCR test.

