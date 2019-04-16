Notre Dame: Bulgarian PM offers to send artists, restorers to help

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said on April 16 that he is ready to send artists and art restorers to Paris to assist in the restoration of Notre Dame cathedral, devastated in a fire the previous day.

Borissov said that via the Bulgarian ambassador in Paris, he had conveyed to French President Emmanuel Macron that Bulgaria was ready to help financially, but mostly through sending restorers to the cathedral.

Bulgaria had exceptional artists and painters to assist in the rapid restoration of the cathedral. “We have extremely gifted people in this field,” Borissov said.

Reports on April 16 said that large sums had been offered from all over the globe to assist in restoring the cathedral. European Council President Donald Tusk has appealed to all 28 member states of the European Union to assist.

In a letter to Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova expressed her sorrow at the fire.

The letter, posted on the website of Sofia municipality, said that the cathedral was not only of cultural, historical and religious value, but is also one of Paris’s loved, recognisable and eternal symbols.

Bulgaria’s Culture Minister Boil Banov said that the fire was a “ridiculous accident” and a blow to people of culture all over the world.

