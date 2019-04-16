Exhibition ‘Portrait of a Friend’ at Sofia City Art Gallery until June 2

Share this: Facebook

An exhibition entitled Portrait of a Friend opens at Sofia City Art Gallery on April 16 and continues until June 2 2019.

Portrait of a Friend is the fifth exhibition within the Other Eye Project launched by the Sofia City Art Gallery in 2010.

Under the project, non-art historian outsiders are invited by the gallery as guest curators to conceive directions and ideas for an exhibition based on artworks belonging to the gallery’s permanent collection.

The upcoming exhibition is curated by Iglika Trifonova, filmmaker and screenwriter, whose work includes 10 documentaries, most notably Homicide Stories. A Letter to America (2000) marked her debut as a feature film director (a co-production with the Netherlands, Germany, and Hungary).

The exhibition presents artworks by seminal Bulgarian artists such as Zlatyo Boyadzhiev, Ivan Markvichka, Vladimir Dimitrov the Master, Genko Genkov, Ivan Nenov, Lika Yanko, Ivan Lazarov, Svetlin Rusev, Pavel Koychev, Atanas Patsev and Vaska Emanuilova.

The address of Sofia City Art Gallery and its opening hours are available at its website.

(Detail from Dechko Mandov, Portrait of a Child)

