Prime Ministers of Bulgaria and Georgia discuss increase in ferry services

Meeting Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze in Sofia, his Bulgarian counterpart and host Boiko Borissov has spelt out ambitions to significantly increase the ferry service.

Borissov said that for Bulgaria, Georgia is a very important partner on the other side of the Black Sea, where cargoes are collected, and he also underlined its links to eight other Caspian countries.

“Now we have two ferries a week, our ambition is to have two a day, which would be good for the ecology and for business,” the Bulgarian Prime Minister said.

The two countries should commit to resolving that there would be no administrative obstacles and to have the infrastructure on both sides to take on these loads, he said.

