Have Bulgaria’s anti-government protests failed?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



It is October 3, the 87th day of protests demanding the resignations of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s government and Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev. The fourth “Grand National Uprising” is scheduled for tonight.

The question is, given that neither Borissov nor Geshev have resigned, have the protests achieved anything?

The rest of this article is available exclusively to Patreon supporters of The Sofia Globe. Becoming a Patreon supporter costs as little as three euro, or the equivalent in other currencies, a month.Please click on the orange button below.

Become a Patron!