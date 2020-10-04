Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 52 deaths in the past week

Share this: Facebook

A total of 52 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, according to data posted on October 4 by the national information system.

This compares with a weekly death toll of 66 as at September 6, 46 as at September 13, 38 as at September 20 and 34 as at September 27.

The October 4 daily report said that three people who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing Bulgaria’s death toll linked to the disease to date to 841.

The report said that currently there are 5693 active cases, an increase of 645 compared with the September 27 daily report.

There are 912 patients in hospital, an increase of 121 in the past week.

Fifty-four are in intensive care, an increase of 18 in the past week.

A total of 26 590 PCR tests have been done in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the country’s total to date to 541 798.

Seventy medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to 1187, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases.

A total of 824 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past week, bringing the total to 14 984.

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria rose from 19 997 on September 27 to 21 518 on October 4, an increase of 1521.

The October 4 report said that 182 people had been newly diagnosed with Covid-19 in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, after 2843 PCR tests were done.

The highest number of newly-confirmed cases was in the city of Sofia, 59.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases as at the October 4 report were Blagoevgrad 10, Bourgas six, Varna eight, Veliko Turnovo six, Vratsa one, Gabrovo seven, Dobrich one, Kyustendil three, Montana two, Pazardzhik three, Pernik one, Pleven two, Plovdiv 20, Razgrad three, Rousse four, Silistra two, Sliven one, Smolyan three, Stara Zagora four, Turgovishte 15, Haskovo one, Shoumen 11 and Yambol nine.

