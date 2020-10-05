Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 3 new deaths, active cases rise to 5729

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 844, according to the October 5 daily report by the national information system.

All three of those who died had concomitant diseases.

The number of active cases has risen by 36 in the past day to a total of 5729.

As is customary, the number of PCR tests on Sunday was lower than on other days of the week.

A total of 1278 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 69 proved positive.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad seven, Bourgas four, Gabrovo one, Dobrich one, Kyustendil one, Montana 12, Pernik five, Plovdiv one, Silistra one, Smolyan one, Sofia district four, Sofia city 24, Stara Zagora one, Turgovishte four, Haskovo one and Shoumen one.

To date, 21 587 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered.

Thirty people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to date to 15 014.

There are 917 patients in hospital, 56 in intensive care.

With one new case in the past day, the number of medical personnel in Bulgaria who have tested positive for new coronavirus has risen to 1188 to date.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the orange button below.

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments