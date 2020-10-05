‘Colours of Bulgaria and Israel’ photo exhibition opens

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



An exhibition entitled “The Colours of Bulgaria and Israel” opened in the Crystal Garden in central Sofia on October 5 and continues until October 16.

The exhibition, in honour of the 30th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and the State of Israel, is made up of 26 photographs by bTV multimedia reporter Ladislav Tsvetkov.

The exhibition “presents the nature and people, the cultural and historical heritage of the two countries with all their diversity and surprising similarities,” the Israeli embassy said.

The opening ceremony was addressed by Israeli ambassador Yoram Elron, Bulgaria’s Deputy Foreign Minister and National Coordinator of the Fight against Antisemitism Georg Georgiev, Sofia deputy mayor Todor Chobanov, Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria “Shalom” president Alexander Oscar, and by Tsvetkov.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!