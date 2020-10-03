Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 6 new deaths, 5559 active cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total linked to the disease to 838, according to the October 3 daily report by the national information system.

All six who died had concomitant diseases.

Of 4820 PCR tests done in the past 24 hours, 240 proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers are in the city of Sofia, 47, and in the districts of Bourgas, 26, and Varna, 24.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 16, Veliko Turnovo five, Vidin one, Vratsa four, Gabrovo five, Dobrich five, Kurdzhali 14, Lovech one, Montana five, Pazardzhik five, Pleven two, Plovdiv 22, Razgrad two, Rousse one, Sliven seven, Smolyan seven, Sofia district two, Stara Zagora 13, Turgovishte eight, Haskovo four, Shoumen seven and Yambol seven.

The number of active cases has risen in the past 24 hours by 82 to a total of 5559.

To date, 21 336 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The number of people who have recovered has risen by 152 in the past 24 hours to a total of 14 939.

There are 887 patients in hospital, 50 in intensive care.

Twenty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 1186.



For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the orange button below.







Become a Patron!

Comments

comments