15.7M leva food package scheme for 470 000 needy people in Bulgaria to begin

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



From October 5, the provision of food packages containing basic necessities to more than 470 000 needy people in Bulgaria will start, the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy said.

More than 6500 tons of products worth 15.7 million leva (about eight million euro) are to be provided under the Food Operational Programme, the ministry said.

The programme is financed by the EU’s Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived and Bulgaria’s state budget.



Individuals and families supported by the Social Assistance Directorates have the right to support on various grounds.

The main target group includes families who receive one-off assistance, who have been affected by disasters and/or Covid-19, the ministry said.

For the first time, families with three or more members will receive two food packages. The increase comes in response to a study commissioned by the Social Assistance Agency, which recommended that the amount of assistance be tailored to the size of families.



The beneficiaries will receive 23kg each of foodstuffs worth 55 leva.

The packages include 16 types of essential products. These include rice, spaghetti, lyutenitsa, various types of canned food, jam, sugar, lentils, flour and oil.

The distribution of the packages will be gradual and will continue in November according to a schedule prepared by the programme’s partner organisation, the Bulgarian Red Cross, the ministry statement said.

(Photo via the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy)

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments