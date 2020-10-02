Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 7 new deaths, active cases rise to 5477

Share this: Facebook

Seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 832, according to the daily report by the national information system on October 2.

All seven had concomitant diseases.

Of 4843 PCR tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 263 proved positive.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 24, Bourgas 18, Varna 32, Veliko Turnovo one, Vidin two, Vratsa five, Gabrovo two, Dobrich eight, Kurdzhali 13, Kyustendil two, Lovech five, Montana eight, Pazardzhik seven, Pernik two, Plovdiv 22, Razgrad one, Rousse one, Silistra three, Sliven five, Smolyan three, Sofia district six, Sofia city 54, Stara Zagora 19, Turgovishte 10, Shoumen four and Yambol six.

The number of active cases rose by 103 in the past day to a total of 5477.

The number of people who have recovered rose by 153 to a total of 14 787.

There are 857 patients in hospital, 47 in intensive care.

Thirteen medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 1165.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe's continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

