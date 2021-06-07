Greece, Spain ease rules for Bulgarians

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian citizens may also present an EU Digital Covid Certificate to enter Greece, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said.

The EU Digital Covid Certificate must either contain information on the most recent rapid test (from no more than 48 hours earlier), the most recent PCR test (up to 72 hours), a completed vaccination cycle or of having recovered from Covid-19.

The result of a rapid test will be accepted only if it is contained in the digital certificate of the format approved by the EU, which in the case of Bulgaria is available via the website his.bg.

At this stage, certificates of vaccination and of having recovered from Covid-19 are available, while documents of a negative test will be available in the second half of June, the statement said.

Bulgarians may still enter Greece with a negative PCR test result or with a Covud-19 coronavirus vaccination certificate in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish or Russian, issued by a public authority, in accordance with the legislation and after at least 14 days have passed since the completion of the vaccination, either with a certificate of illness or with a certificate of positive diagnosis valid for two to nine months from the date of diagnosis of the disease.

The requirements also apply to children over six years of age.

In addition, all those arriving in Greece will have a PCR or rapid test.

For adults travelling to the Greek islands, the obligatory condition remains to fill in a health status form 24 hours before the trip, including the minors accompanying them.

The English form can be completed at: https://sea.travel.gov.gr/#/.

To return to mainland Greece, only a health declaration is completed, which can be printed out at: https://www.hcg.gr/en/announcements/pre-boarding-health-declaration-questionnaire/.

Island-to-island travellers are not required to submit the said declaration or form.

Greece has scrapped the requirement for lorry drivers to fill in a registration form to generate a QR code, the statement said.

Separately, the ministry said that as of June 7, Bulgarian citizens will be admitted to Spain if they present one of the following documents – of vaccination, a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, a document of having recovered from Covid-19 or an EU Digital Covid Certificate.

The new requirements apply to everyone over the age of six who enters Spain from high-risk countries, including Bulgaria.

The completed Covid-19 vaccination schedule document must certify that 14 days have elapsed since the last dose.

An appropriate number of doses of Covid-19 vaccines from manufactuers officially recognised by the EU is considered to be a complete vaccination schedule.

The PCR test must be performed up to 48 hours before entering the country, and the Covid-19 medical certificate must be issued by a medical institution and be valid from the 11th day after a positive PCR test until the 180th day.

The EU Digital Covid Certificate needs to certify one of the four requirements – vaccination, PCR test or rapid antigen test, or recovery from Covid-19.

Documents may be submitted to the Spanish authorities in Spanish or English, as well as in French or German.

If they are not issued in one of the four languages, a Spanish translation done by an official body (sworn translator) must be provided.

Sanitary control of all passengers entering Spain from abroad continues – temperature control and visual inspection of general condition.

It is mandatory to fill in the Sanitary Control Form, published on the website of the Ministry of Health of Spain at the following link: https://spth.gob.es/ and receive a QR code after filling it out.

Children under the age of six do not need to submit diagnostic tests to enter Spain. However, the Sanitary Control Form should also be completed for them.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!