EU rules on removing terrorist content online enter into force

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Landmark EU rules on addressing the dissemination of terrorist content online entered into force on June 7, the European Commission said.

Platforms will have to remove terrorist content referred by member states’ authorities within one hour.

“The rules will also help to counter the spread of extremist ideologies online – a vital part of preventing attacks and addressing radicalisation,” the European Commission said.

The statement said that the rules include strong safeguards to ensure the full respect of fundamental rights such as freedom of expression and information.

The regulation will also set transparency obligations for online platforms and for national authorities to report on the amount of terrorist content removed, the measures used to identify and remove content, the outcomes of complaints and appeals, as well as the number and type of penalties imposed on online platforms.

EU countries will be able to sanction non-compliance and to decide on the level of penalties, which will be proportionate to the nature of the infringement.

The size of the platform will also be taken into consideration, so as to not impose unduly high penalties relative to the platform’s size.

Member states and online platforms offering services in the EU now have one year to adapt their processes, the European Commission said.

(Photo: jainapoorv/freeimages.com)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!