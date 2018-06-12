European Commission proposes near-tripling of funding for migration and border management

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission said on June 12 that it was proposing an increase of close to triple in funding for migration and border management, to 39.billion euro in the EU’s long-term budget for 2021 to 2027.

This is in comparison to 13 billion euro in the previous budget period, the Commission said.

The Commission said that its proposal is “a response to increased migratory, mobility and security challenges, with more flexible funding instruments to address unforeseen migratory events and border protection at the core of the new budget”.

A new separate fund for integrated border management will be created and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency will be further strengthened with a new standing corps of about 10 000 border guards.

The new border fund will also help EU member countries carry out customs controls by financing customs control equipment, the Commission said.

EC First Vice-President Frans Timmermans said: “Based on past experience and the knowledge that migration will remain a challenge in the future, we are proposing an unprecedented increase in funding.

“Strengthening our common EU borders, in particular with our European Border and Coast Guard, will continue to be a big priority.”

European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Dimitris Avramopoulos said: “Better managing our external borders and migration will remain key priorities for the EU, the member states and our citizens in the years to come.

“Bigger challenges need bigger resources – this is why we propose to almost triple the budget in this area,” Avramopoulos said.

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs, Pierre Moscovici said: “The EU’s 115 000 customs officials are on the frontline in protecting our citizens from counterfeit or unsafe goods and other forms of illicit trade. To support them in that vital task, we are today proposing a new fund worth 1.3 billion euro, for EU countries to acquire the most cutting-edge customs equipment.”

