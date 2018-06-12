Greece and Macedonia strike deal on name dispute

Share this: Facebook

Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FRYOM) on Tuesday announced an historic agreement to resolve a decades-long name dispute that has hampered relations between the two countries and left Macedonia with its rather unwieldy formal name.

Ministers from the both countries agreed on “Republic of Northern Macedonia” as the Balkan country’s new official name.

Greece’s Alexis Tsipras and Macedonia’s Zoran Zaev announced the agreement shortly after speaking by phone.

