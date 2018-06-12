Zaev confirms the deal: Republic of North Macedonia ‘erga omnes’

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev declared today that Republic of North Macedonia is the name which has been agreed with his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras. He said that an agreement which protects the identity and the Macedonian language has been reached.

“Republic of North Macedonia, which is translated in all languages and will also be enshrined in the Constitution of the country. The nationality will be Macedonian/citizens of Republic of North Macedonia. With this solution, we strengthen the Macedonian identity”, Zaev declared in the press conference delivered today along with members of the cabinet.

According to him, the cultural identity will be protected and will be written Makedonski/Macedonian.

