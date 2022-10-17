EU adds 500M euro for military equipment for Ukraine

European Union foreign ministers adopted on October 17 additional assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to further support the capabilities and resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, mobilising a further 500 million euro, which brings EU EPF support to 3.1 billion euro.

The assistance measures consist of 490 million euro for military equipment designed to deliver lethal force for defensive purposes, as well as 10 million euro intended to cover the provision of equipment and supplies, such as personal protective equipment, first aid kits, and fuel.

In addition, both assistance measures will also allow for the provision of maintenance and repair of already donated military equipment by EU member states to Ukraine under the EPF.

“With this, the EU is further stepping up its support to Ukraine to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders of their country, and protect the civilian population against the ongoing Russian war of aggression,” a statement by the Council of the EU said.

The sixth tranche worth 500 million euro will now bring the total EU contribution under the EPF for Ukraine to 3.1 billion euro, the statement said.

The scope of the equipment to be provided in the new support package is in line with the current priorities as expressed by the Ukrainian government, the Council of the EU said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said: “The mobilisation of an additional 500 million euro by EU member states is yet another proof that we remain steadfast in our support to the Ukrainian armed forces to defend the country against the escalating illegal aggression.

“Russia’s latest indiscriminate attacks on Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure are another proof of Russia’s complete disrespect for human rights and international law. The EU will continue supporting Ukraine as long as it takes and as long as is needed,” Borrell said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service/Lukasz Kobus)

