New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria up 15.4% in January – September 2022

New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to September 2022 added up to 21 975, an increase of 15.4 per cent compared with January to September 2021, according to figures released on October 18 by ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

In September 2022, there were 2117 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, an increase of 46.4 per cent compared with September 2021, ACEA said.

ACEA said that in September 2022, new passenger car registrations in the European Union rose by 9.6 per cent, marking the second consecutive month of growth this year.

“However, this increase was largely driven by the low base of comparison from September 2021, when the semiconductor shortage hampered vehicle production,” the association said.

Looking at the four largest EU markets, Germany and Spain recorded double-digit gains (14.1 per cent and 12.7 per cent, respectively), while France (5.5 per cent) and Italy (5.4 per cent) showed more modest rates of growth.

Over the first three quarters of 2022, the EU passenger car market contracted by 9.9 per cent to 6 784 090 units, despite the positive results recorded in the past two months.

This was reflected in most countries’ performance, with all the region’s major markets facing losses over this nine month period.

Italy saw the steepest decline (-16.3 per cent), followed by France (-11.8 per cent), Germany (-7.4 per cent) and Spain (-7.4 per cent), ACEA said.

