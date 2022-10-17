EU sets up military assistance mission to support Ukrainian armed forces

Meeting on October 17, European Union foreign ministers agreed to set up a Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), a statement by the Council of the EU said.

“The aim of the mission is to contribute to enhancing the military capability of Ukraine’s Armed Forces to effectively conduct military operations, in order to allow Ukraine to defend its territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, effectively exercise its sovereignty and protect civilians,” the statement said.

It said that in response to Ukraine’s request for military support, EUMAM Ukraine will provide individual, collective and specialised training to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, including to their Territorial Defence Forces, and coordination and synchronisation of member states’ activities supporting the delivery of training.

EUMAM Ukraine will operate in the territory of the EU member states and will have its Operational Headquarters within the European External Action Service (EEAS) in Brussels in order to ensure overall coordination at the strategic level.

Vice Admiral Hervé Bléjean, the Director of the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC) within the EEAS, will be the Mission Commander.

The mandate of the non-executive mission will initially last two years, and the financial reference amount for the common costs for this period will be 106 700 000 euro.

“The mission will ensure coordination with member states’ bilateral activities in support of Ukraine, as well as with other like-minded international partners, and will be open to participation of third states,” the statement said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

