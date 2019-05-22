Visits to theatres in Bulgaria rose 7.5% in 2018 – statistics institute

Share this: Facebook

The number of visits to theatres in Bulgaria in 2018 was 7.5 per cent higher than the previous year, the National Statistical Institute said on May 22 in an annual report on the country’s cultural life.

In 2018, there were 75 theatres in Bulgaria, which held 15 155 performances, visited by a total public of 2.3 million, the institute’s report said.

The number of performances was 1.2 per cent lower than in 2017.

The average number of visitors per one performance also increased from 145 in 2017 to 158 in 2018.

Of the theatres, 36 were drama theatres, which held 6360 performances, 23 were puppet theatres, with 5216 performances, seven “drama puppet” theatres, with 2194 peformances, seven opera and ballet houses with 1022 performances, and two operetta theatres with 363 performances.

The institute said that in 2018, there were 51 music formations in Bulgaria, including five philharmonic orchestras, 25 folk music ensembles, and 21 orchestras. Visits to performances dropped by 0.1 per cent compared with 2017.

Counting together pop, rock, folk and “other”, there were 547 concerts. There were 139 folklore concerts and 122 chamber and symphony concerts, the NSI said.

