Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 113 deaths, 2289 new cases

A total of 113 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 28 769, according to the December 4 report by the unified information portal.

Of 36 775 tests done in the past day, 2289 – about 6.22 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 701 469 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 102 459 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 1147 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 3323 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 570 241.

There are 6035 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 552 newly-admitted, the report said. There are 684 in intensive care, 18 fewer than the figure in the December 3 report.

Thirty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 481.

To date, 3 390 634 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 19 825 in the past day.

A total of 1 798 188 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 8600 in the past day, while 123 024 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 8208 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

