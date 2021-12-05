Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 762 deaths, 13 826 new cases

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 762 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 28 805, according to the December 5 report by the unified information portal.

This includes 36 Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria registered on Saturday.

To date, 702 454 cases of new coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, an increase of 13 826 in the past week.

There are 100 537 active cases, a decrease of 4605 compared with the figure in the November 28 report.

There are 6082 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 592 fewer than the figure in the November 28 report. There are 677 in intensive care, 106 fewer than the figure in the November 28 report.

A total of 199 medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to 17 493, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

To date, 3 396 700 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 106 144 in the past week, with 6067 in the past day.

A total of 1 800 792 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 48 197 in the past week, including 2604 on Saturday.

A total of 125 331 people in Bulgaria have received a booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19, an increase of 38 830 in the past week, including 2307 on Saturday.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

