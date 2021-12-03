Bulgaria’s Education Ministry: Enough Covid tests to allow in-person classes to resume on December 6

Share this: Facebook

With the latest deliveries, there are enough Covid-19 tests to enable in-person classes for grades one to 12 to resume as of December 6, Bulgaria’s Education Ministry said on December 3.

It said that tests received on December 2 and 3 were being distributed to schools.

The ministry said that in all municipalities where the Covid-19 morbidity rate is more than 250 out of 100 000 people, pupils must be tested with non-intrusive tests once a week, and teaching and non-teaching staff twice a week.

Pupils will be tested at school at the beginning of the first day of school for the week. Those absent on the day of the testing will be tested on the first day that they come to school.

There is an exception for children with special educational needs, who will be tested by their parents at home.

For pupils younger than 18 to be tested, parental consent is required. Those over 18 may decide for themselves, the Education Ministry said.

The ministry said that at the end of December 3, it would become clear how many declarations of consent had been collected.

Those who have a green certificate – for vaccination, having undergone Covid-19, having antibodies or a negative result of a laboratory test – are exempted from testing.

A further condition for the resumption of in-person learning is that at least 50 per cent of the pupils in the class should be tested or have a green certificate, the ministry said.

