Number of districts in Bulgaria subject to flu epidemic declaration decreases

The influenza outbreaks that led most districts in Bulgaria to declare epidemics and close schools in the past two weeks appear to be easing off.

In some cases, however, such as the city of Sofia and the Plovdiv district, schools will re-open only on February 6.

Places that in recent days have declared an end to the flu epidemic include Bourgas, as of February 1, and Kurdzhali, as of February 2. Both of these districts were among the first to declare flu epidemics.

Bulgaria’s chief state health inspector Dr Angel Kunchev told Bulgarian National Radio that while there was still a high proportion of people infected with the flu in Sofia, the incidence of the illness across the country had been dropping.

At the close of the weekend, 18 out of 28 districts in Bulgaria were still subject to flu epidemic declarations.

“I expect that more areas will emerge from the influenza epidemic from the middle of next week,” Kunchev said.

