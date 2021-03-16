Bulgaria’s Pamporovo and Borovets resorts cut ski pass prices

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s winter resorts of Pamporovo and Borovets have announced reduced prices of ski passes in now-traditional end-of-season promotional offers.

An adult day pass at the Pamporovo-Mechi Chal ski areas cost 52 leva (about 26 euro) as of March 15, with passes for children under 12 sold for 31 leva. Youth passes, for those aged 12 to 18, and passes for the elderly (over 65) sold for 34 leva.

At Borovets, the prices for the same categories were 51 leva, 30 leva and 40 leva, respectively, as of March 16.

Additionally, Borovets ski resort said that offering a 50 per cent reduction in the prices of other services in the skiing area, including equipment rental and storage, as well as skiing and snowboarding classes, starting March 17.

The ski resort of Bansko, where adult passes currently cost 70 leva, is yet to announce any end-of-season price reductions.

The lower prices come amid favourable weather conditions, with Pamporovo saying snow cover in its ski area was 115cm, while Borovets’ ski runs had snow cover between 130cm and 160cm.

(Pamporovo ski area photo: podtepeto.com)

