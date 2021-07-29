Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Death toll 18 205, active cases rise again

Share this: Facebook

Two people who had tested positive for Covid-19 in Bulgaria died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 205, the July 29 report by the national information system said.

Of 15 749 tests done in the past day, 216 – about 1.37 per cent – proved positive. For the third consecutive day in July 2021, this is the highest number of positive tests in the past seven months.

A total of 424 295 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

Of these, 7702 are active – an increase of 161 in the past day.

The report said that 53 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 398 388.

Four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 473.

The national information system said that in the past day, 12 975 people in Bulgaria had received a dose of vaccine against Covid-19, bringing the total to 2 001 777.

The report said that 984 753 people in Bulgaria had completed the vaccination cycle against Covid-19, including 7588 in the past day.

