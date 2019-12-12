Exhibition of archaeological discoveries in 2019 opens at Bulgaria’s National History Museum

Share this: Facebook

An exhibition of archaeological discoveries from the 2019 season opened at the National History Museum in Sofia on December 12 and will continue until February 17.

In 2019, archaeologists from the National History Museum carried out archaeological excavations at 16 sites and in two field expeditions.

The geographical scope of the research extended from the Danube Plain to the Rhodopes across the Black Sea coast, including Vitosha, Plana Planina and the Thracian Plain. The sites studied included settlements and tombs, ancient and mediaeval fortresses.

A large gold ring found at the site of Bulgaria’s mediaeval maritime capital, Kaliakra, will be on the display for the first time.

An extremely rare coin from the late antiquity and mediaeval fortress Balak Dere, in Ivailovgrad municipality, is one of the highlights of the exhibition. At the site, silver and gold coins were found, thin and brittle but very well preserved.

