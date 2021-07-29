Bulgaria: Weather warning for July 30 over scorching temperatures

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for 23 out of the country’s 28 districts for July 30 because of forecast sizzling temperatures.

The 23 districts are Sofia (the city and the district), Plovdiv, Rousse, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Turgovishte, Razgrad, Shoumen, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo and Kurdzhali.

The warning regarding Friday follows the “Code Orange” declaration for 21 districts in Bulgaria on July 29.

For July 30, the lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather because of high temperatures has been issued for five districts: Varna, Bourgas, Smolyan, Dobrich and Silistra.

The forecast maximum temperature for Plovdiv, Yambol and Sandanski on Friday is 41 degrees Celsius.

In Pleven and Blagoevgrad, the forecast high is 40 degrees Celsius, in Kurdzhali, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse and Montana 39 degrees, Sofia 38, Bourgas 33 and Varna 32 degrees.

(Photo: Stacy Brumley/freeimages.com)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!